Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

INTC opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.