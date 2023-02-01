Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 89,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 83,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Intel by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 296,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 77,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

