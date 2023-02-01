Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heartland Express Stock Performance

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

