Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 160.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 677.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. Amundi raised its stake in CEVA by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 54.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %

CEVA opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

