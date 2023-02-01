Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of VC opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $156.38.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

