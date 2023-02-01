Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 15,133 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

MS stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $98.19. 9,813,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,599. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

