Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at $600,400.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicole Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 683,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.00. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

