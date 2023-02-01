Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,977,877 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,809,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,801. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

