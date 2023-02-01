Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys 7,542 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 223,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,219. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

