Insider Buying: GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR) Director Purchases C$48,000.00 in Stock

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) Director Carl Goyette bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,898,481 shares in the company, valued at C$5,695,443.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
See Also
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.