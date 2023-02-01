InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 16,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 54.69%.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.