Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 4.2%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 242 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.12). 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.26).

Indus Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £464.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.23.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.