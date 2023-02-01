IndiGG (INDI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,428.65

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $49,428.65 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

