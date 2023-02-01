IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.13

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $40,306.04 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

