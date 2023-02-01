Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 598 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,615.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. 820,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -79.19, a PEG ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

