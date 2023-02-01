Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$74.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

IMO stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

