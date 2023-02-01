Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3298 per share by the energy company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 589,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,519. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

