Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($29.21).

IMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.02) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.79) to GBX 2,325 ($28.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.79) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMB opened at GBX 2,037 ($25.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The company has a market cap of £19.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,071.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,994.46. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.99).

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

