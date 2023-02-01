Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

