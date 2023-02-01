Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 500,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.61% of Extreme Networks worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $667,694. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

