Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 100,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.33% of Independent Bank worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $94,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDB opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

