Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Welltower worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.3% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 39,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

