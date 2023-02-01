Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 34.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $3,600,768. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

