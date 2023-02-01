Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,381 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.48% of QuinStreet worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 71.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 36.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

QNST stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $822.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

