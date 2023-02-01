Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $5.69 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.