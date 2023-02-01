Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $13.43 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 141,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

KO opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

