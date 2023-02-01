Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

