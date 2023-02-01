Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,694 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

