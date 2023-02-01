Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 118,179 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2,012.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

