Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 109,395 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4,762.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109,395 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.05 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.44.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

