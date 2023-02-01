IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.16. The company had a trading volume of 308,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.10. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IDEX by 684.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.