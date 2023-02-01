IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.53. The company had a trading volume of 209,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.