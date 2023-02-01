IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $8.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.24. 337,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average of $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in IDEX by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

