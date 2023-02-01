Hxro (HXRO) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $50.70 million and $881.05 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

