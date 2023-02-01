Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.21 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00022265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $835.24 million and $9.21 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars.

