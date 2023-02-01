Huntington National Bank Sells 1,063 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

