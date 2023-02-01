Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.