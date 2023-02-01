Huntington National Bank Has $3.80 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

