Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,682.67, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

