Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HHC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 220,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,226. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.