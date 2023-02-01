Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $57,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.