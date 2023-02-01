Horizen 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.23 or 0.00044277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $136.25 million and $14.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00194573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00071263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,318,638 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.