HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells $183,660.74 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $183,660.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $821,925.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 25,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.