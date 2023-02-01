HI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $609,278.44 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and $609,278.44 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02424251 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $651,065.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

