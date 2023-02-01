HI (HI) Price Down 2.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. HI has a total market cap of $67.28 million and approximately $646,752.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00215726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02446779 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $732,418.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.