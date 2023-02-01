HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

