Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $84.47. 122,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 132,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Heska Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.72 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heska

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

