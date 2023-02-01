Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150.83 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.83 million and $297,504.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00017873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00215377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13069406 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,835.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

