Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.