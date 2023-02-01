HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.